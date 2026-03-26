Vit Krejci Injury: Unlikely to return vs. Mavs
Krejci (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against Dallas.
Krejci hasn't appeared in a game since March 15, and that appears unlikely to change after being listed as doubtful for Friday. Kris Murray should continue to benefit, assuming Krejci is downgraded to out closer to game time.
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