Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Krejci will miss his first game since being traded to the Trail Blazers due to a left calf contusion. The guard has scored in double figures just once since the calendar flipped to March, averaging 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest across seven games this month. Krejci's absence could lead to a slight uptick in minutes for Sidy Cissoko or other reserves such as Kris Murray and Blake Wesley.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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