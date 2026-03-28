Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Krejci will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers. With Krejci sidelined, Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson are candidates to see increased minutes.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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