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Vit Krejci Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Krejci will miss a sixth straight game due to a left calf contusion. The 25-year-old's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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