Vit Krejci Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Krejci will miss a sixth straight game due to a left calf contusion. The 25-year-old's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas.
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