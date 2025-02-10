Vit Krejci Injury: Won't return Monday

Krejci has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Magic due to a lower back contusion. He collected eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 18 minutes before departing.

It didn't take long for Atlanta's medical staff to shut Krejci down for the rest of the night after he exited, as he looked to be in considerable pain on his way to the locker room. He'll presumably be considered day-to-day moving forward.