Vit Krejci Injury: Won't suit up Friday
Krejci (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.
After initially being listed as doubtful, Krejci will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Wizards. With Krejci out, Matisse Thybulle, Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
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