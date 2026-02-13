Vit Krejci News: Another strong line
Krejci chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over Utah.
Krejci appears to be finding his form with his new team, and he took advantage of some injuries once again. Over his last two outings, Krejci has averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1133 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA’s Deadliest Three-Point Shooters: Efficiency & Volume Leaders58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More