Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci News: Another strong line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Krejci chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over Utah.

Krejci appears to be finding his form with his new team, and he took advantage of some injuries once again. Over his last two outings, Krejci has averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More
