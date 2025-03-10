Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Krejci (back) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Krejci will return from a 10-game absence streak due to a non-displaced lumbar fracture. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the 24-year-old operates under a minutes restriction during his return. Krejci joined the second unit in each of his last seven appearances before the absence streak, during which he averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 23.4 minutes per contest.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now