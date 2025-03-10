Vit Krejci News: Available Monday

Krejci (back) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Krejci will return from a 10-game absence streak due to a non-displaced lumbar fracture. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the 24-year-old operates under a minutes restriction during his return. Krejci joined the second unit in each of his last seven appearances before the absence streak, during which he averaged 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 23.4 minutes per contest.