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Vit Krejci News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Krejci (calf) is listed as available for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portlandreports.

Krejci has missed Portland's last 13 games. While he'll avoid another absence, he will operate under a minutes limit.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
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