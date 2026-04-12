Vit Krejci News: Available Sunday
Krejci (calf) is listed as available for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portlandreports.
Krejci has missed Portland's last 13 games. While he'll avoid another absence, he will operate under a minutes limit.
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