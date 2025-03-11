Vit Krejci News: Dishes out four assists in return

Krejci (back) registered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block across 17 minutes in Monday's 132-123 win over the 76ers.

Krejci took the court for the first time since Feb. 10 after missing the Hawks' previous 10 games due to a lumbar fracture. While the Hawks were likely keeping his minutes in check in his return, Krejci won't necessarily have the opportunity to see his role increase in future contests. The Hawks were without both Trae Young (quadricep) and Caris LeVert (finger) on Monday, and Krejci, Keaton Wallace (31 minutes), Terance Mann (33 minutes) and Zaccharie Risacher (31 minutes) could all have their playing time get cut down a bit once once the two injured players return to action.