Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci News: Heats up on new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:32am

Krejci registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Krejci put in his best scoring effort since joining Portland, scoring 17 points off the bench. It's his most points scored in a game dating back to Dec. 29th, when he scored 18 as a member of the Hawks. He's seeing 21.2 minutes per game with the Trail Blazers and has one more chance to make an impression before the All-Star break.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
