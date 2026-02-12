Vit Krejci News: Heats up on new team

Krejci registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Krejci put in his best scoring effort since joining Portland, scoring 17 points off the bench. It's his most points scored in a game dating back to Dec. 29th, when he scored 18 as a member of the Hawks. He's seeing 21.2 minutes per game with the Trail Blazers and has one more chance to make an impression before the All-Star break.