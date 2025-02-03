Vit Krejci News: Improved performance Monday

Krejci registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over Detroit.

Krejci got back on track with a well-balanced performance, a welcome sight after what has been a modest couple of games. After playing 15 and 21 minutes in each of the past two contests, his role had become somewhat unclear. However, he ended the night with 28 minutes, more in line with what he had been playing prior to the recent downtick. The Hawks are going to need all hands on deck moving forward, meaning Krejci should continue to play a meaningful role.