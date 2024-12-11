Vit Krejci News: Muted role continues

Krejci logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over eight minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Knicks.

Krejci continues to be used sparingly by the Hawks, having played in just eight of the past 13 games since returning from injury. In that time, he has scored a total of 15 points, eight of which came in a loss to Portland. Based on what have seen to this point, Krejci is unlikely to move into a sizeable role, at least not this season.