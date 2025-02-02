Vit Krejci News: Muted role continues

Krejci racked up five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 15 minutes during Saturday's 132-127 loss to Indiana.

Krejci played just 15 minutes, the fewest he has played since late December. He has shifted to the bench over the past two games after having started 12 straight contests during the month of January. As the Hawks continue to look for a winning formula, there is a chance Krejci's role could increase again at some point in the near future.