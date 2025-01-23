Vit Krejci News: Nails three triples in loss

Krejci racked up nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to Detroit.

Krejci has seen a significant increase since being inserted into the starting lineup in his last eight outings, averaging 10.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes. Krejci has also been scorching the nets from behind the arc over that span, converting 50.0 percent of his 5.0 three-point attempts.