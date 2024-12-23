Vit Krejci News: Not starting Monday

Krejci is out of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trae Young (heel) is back from a one-game absence, pushing Krejci back to the second unit. Krejci has logged 20 minutes in three of his last five appearances and figures to play a similar role Monday while Bogdan Bogdanovic (lower leg) is sidelined.