Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Krejci is out of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trae Young (heel) is back from a one-game absence, pushing Krejci back to the second unit. Krejci has logged 20 minutes in three of his last five appearances and figures to play a similar role Monday while Bogdan Bogdanovic (lower leg) is sidelined.

Vit Krejci
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now