Vit Krejci News: Not starting Wednesday

Krejci is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Wednesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Dyson Daniels back from a two-game absence due to an illness, Krejci will revert to a reserve role Wednesday. Krejci started in the Hawks' last two games, and over that span he averaged 6.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 26.5 minutes per contest.