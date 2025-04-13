Vit Krejci News: Productive in win Sunday

Krejci closed with 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 victory over the Magic.

Krejci continued what has been a relatively strong season, sniffing his first career triple-double. With Jalen Johnson out for the season due to a shoulder injury, Krejci has been able to step into a consistent role. Although a back injury caused him to miss 10 straight games during the month of February, Krejci's production has been intriguing, to say the least. Through 57 games, he has averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes per game.