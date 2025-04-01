Vit Krejci News: Provides lift off bench in defeat

Krejci recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 loss to Portland.

Krejci led the way off the Atlanta bench in Tuesday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading all bench players in scoring in a balanced effort. Krejci has hauled in seven or more boards in four contests, reaching double figures in scoring on 15 occasions.