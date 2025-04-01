Vit Krejci News: Provides lift off bench in defeat
Krejci recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 loss to Portland.
Krejci led the way off the Atlanta bench in Tuesday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading all bench players in scoring in a balanced effort. Krejci has hauled in seven or more boards in four contests, reaching double figures in scoring on 15 occasions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now