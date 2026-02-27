Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci News: Provides spark off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 10:32am

Krejci notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over Chicago.

Even though Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is sidelined, the recent return of Scoot Henderson is cutting into Krejci's opportunities. Although he's scored in double figures in two of his past four games, Krejci's minutes haven't reached the 20s in any of these contests.

