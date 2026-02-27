Vit Krejci News: Provides spark off bench
Krejci notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over Chicago.
Even though Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is sidelined, the recent return of Scoot Henderson is cutting into Krejci's opportunities. Although he's scored in double figures in two of his past four games, Krejci's minutes haven't reached the 20s in any of these contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 522 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1147 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA’s Deadliest Three-Point Shooters: Efficiency & Volume Leaders72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More