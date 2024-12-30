Fantasy Basketball
Vit Krejci News: Records three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Krejci supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 victory over the Raptors.

Krejci made a strong impact on the defensive end, filling in admirably for Dyson Daniels who missed his second straight game with an illness. Krejci hasn't seen much action this season, playing 13.9 minutes per contest across 19 appearances with averages of 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

