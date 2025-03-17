Vit Krejci News: Records two steals

Krejci posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to the Nets.

Krejci has been productive off the bench for the Hawks, but low workloads have limited his fantasy appeal to deeper formats. Over his last four appearances in March, he's averaging 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.