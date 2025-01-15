Vit Krejci News: Scores 15 points
Krejci logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Suns.
Krejci recorded a season-high 15 points in the win while matching his season-best mark of six assists. He continues to trend up for the Hawks, posting averages of 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers over his last five games, becoming an intriguing fantasy pickup at least while Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is unavailable.
