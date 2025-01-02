Vit Krejci News: Scores season-high 14 points

Krejci chipped in 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Dyson Daniels' return caused Krejci to come off the bench Wednesday after starting in Atlanta's previous two contests. However, Krejci still logged 28 minutes and scored a season-high 28 points. The 24-year-old guard should continue to be one of the Hawks' primary bench options in the backcourt moving forward.