Vit Krejci headshot

Vit Krejci News: Sees 13 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Krejci provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Krejci, who joined the Trail Blazers in a mid-season trade with the Hawks, ended up appearing in 19 regular-season contests with his new team. He saw 19.2 minutes per contest, posting averages of 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 40.5 percent shooting from the field.

Vit Krejci
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vit Krejci See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago