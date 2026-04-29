Vit Krejci News: Sees 13 minutes in loss
Krejci provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Krejci, who joined the Trail Blazers in a mid-season trade with the Hawks, ended up appearing in 19 regular-season contests with his new team. He saw 19.2 minutes per contest, posting averages of 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 40.5 percent shooting from the field.
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