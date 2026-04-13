Vit Krejci News: Sees light playing time in return
Krejci (calf) tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes off the bench in Sunday's 122-110 win over the Kings.
Cleared to play for the first time since March 15 after missing the Trail Blazers' previous 13 games due to a left calf contusion, Krejci was barely part of interim head coach Tiago Splitter's rotation. Krejci didn't check into the game until the 3:04 mark of the third quarter, playing the rest of the period before heading to the bench for good with 10:08 remaining in the game. Portland is likely to trim down its rotation in Tuesday's matchup with the Suns in the Play-In Tournament, so Krejci could be at risk of seeing his minutes disappear entirely.
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