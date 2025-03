Krejci will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Mouhamed Gueye will return to the starting five on Sunday, pushing Krejci to the bench. Over his last five outings (one start), the 24-year-old has averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per contest.