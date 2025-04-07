Vit Krejci News: Strong showing off bench

Krejci produced 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 victory over the Jazz.

This was a solid all-around performance from Krejci, but that's nothing new based on recent outings. Over his last seven games, Krejci has been on fire from the field, hitting 69.4 percent of his shots. He's been productive as well, averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in just 19.4 minutes.