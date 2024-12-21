Vit Krejci News: Tallies seven points in spot start

Krejci registered seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Krejci was handed a starting spot Saturday, filling in for Trae Young who was ruled out due to a heel issue. Despite the opportunity, Krejci failed to produce anything of note, a trend that has been brewing all season. He possesses an intriguing skill set but the opportunities to play meaningful minutes are simply too few and far between at this point.