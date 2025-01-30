Vit Krejci News: Won't start Thursday

Krejci will come off the bench in Thursday's game against Cleveland.

With Zaccharie Risacher returning to game action, the Hawks will choose to keep Mouhamed Gueye in the starting five over Krejci against the Cavaliers. The 24-year-old had started in 12 consecutive contests for Atlanta entering Thursday, during which he had averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.3 minutes per game.