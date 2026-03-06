VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Edgecombe (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Edgecombe is likely to miss a second consecutive contest due to a lumbar contusion he sustained in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs. If he's ultimately ruled out, Quentin Grimes, Tyrese Martin and Justin Edwards would be candidates for increased playing time.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
