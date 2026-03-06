VJ Edgecombe Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Edgecombe (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Edgecombe is likely to miss a second consecutive contest due to a lumbar contusion he sustained in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs. If he's ultimately ruled out, Quentin Grimes, Tyrese Martin and Justin Edwards would be candidates for increased playing time.
