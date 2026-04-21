VJ Edgecombe Injury: Exits to locker room
Edgecombe (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Celtics on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Edgecombe took a hard fall and briefly stayed in the game before limping to the locker room. The rookie can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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