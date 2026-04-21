VJ Edgecombe Injury: Heads back to locker room
Edgecombe (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Edgecombe previously took a hard fall in the first quarter and exited to the locker room, though he was able to return shortly thereafter. If the rookie is unable to return this time, Quentin Grimes will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
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