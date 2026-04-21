VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Heads back to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:41pm

Edgecombe (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Edgecombe previously took a hard fall in the first quarter and exited to the locker room, though he was able to return shortly thereafter. If the rookie is unable to return this time, Quentin Grimes will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
NBA
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago