VJ Edgecombe Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Edgecombe (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Edgecombe could miss a third straight game due to a back injury. If he is unable to play, Trendon Watford, Quentin Grimes and Jabari Walker could see expanded roles, especially with Tyrese Maxey (finger) already ruled out.

