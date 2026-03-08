VJ Edgecombe Injury: Iffy for Monday
Edgecombe (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Edgecombe could miss a third straight game due to a back injury. If he is unable to play, Trendon Watford, Quentin Grimes and Jabari Walker could see expanded roles, especially with Tyrese Maxey (finger) already ruled out.
