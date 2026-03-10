VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Edgecombe (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

After missing the past three games for the 76ers, Edgecombe is officially day-to-day. With so many key players out for the 76ers, Edgecombe could see a considerable bump in usage if he's able to return from a three-game absence.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago