VJ Edgecombe Injury: Listed as questionable
Edgecombe (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
After missing the past three games for the 76ers, Edgecombe is officially day-to-day. With so many key players out for the 76ers, Edgecombe could see a considerable bump in usage if he's able to return from a three-game absence.
