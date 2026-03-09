VJ Edgecombe Injury: Listed out Monday
Edgecombe (back) is out for Monday's game against Cleveland.
Edgecombe was unable to shake a questionable tag and will be sidelined for a third straight game. The 76ers will be very shorthanded, so guys like Cameron Payne, Quentin Grimes and Jabari Walker could see expanded roles. Edgecombe's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set against Memphis on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More