VJ Edgecombe Injury: Listed out Monday

Edgecombe (back) is out for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Edgecombe was unable to shake a questionable tag and will be sidelined for a third straight game. The 76ers will be very shorthanded, so guys like Cameron Payne, Quentin Grimes and Jabari Walker could see expanded roles. Edgecombe's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set against Memphis on Tuesday.