VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Listed out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:13am

Edgecombe (back) is out for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Edgecombe was unable to shake a questionable tag and will be sidelined for a third straight game. The 76ers will be very shorthanded, so guys like Cameron Payne, Quentin Grimes and Jabari Walker could see expanded roles. Edgecombe's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set against Memphis on Tuesday.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
