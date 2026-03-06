VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Misses another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:58am

Edgecombe (back) did not practice Friday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Edgecombe was limited to an individual session after Friday's practice. The rookie suffered a lumbar contusion Tuesday against the Spurs, and it's unclear if he will be able to return from a one-game absence Saturday against Atlanta.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
