VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Edgecombe (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Edgecombe will miss a second consecutive game due to a lumbar contusion, and the rookie first-rounder's next chance to play is Monday against the Cavaliers. Trendon Watford figures to remain in the 76ers' starting lineup for as long as Edgecombe is sidelined, and Quentin Grimes and Jabari Walker should continue to operate in elevated roles off the bench.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
