VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe Injury: Shut down vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Edgecombe won't return to Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to lower back soreness, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports. He'll finish the night with six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds one assist, one steal and two blocks in 20 minutes.

Edgecombe will likely be re-evaluated within the next day or so to determine his availability moving forward. The Sixers were already short handed without Joel Embiid (oblique) and Kelly Oubre (illness), so it'll be up to Quentin Grimes, Cameron Payne, Jabari Walker and Justin Edwards to eat up minutes in the second half.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago