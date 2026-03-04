VJ Edgecombe Injury: Sitting out Wednesday
Edgecombe (back) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Edgecombe suffered a lumbar contusion Tuesday against the Spurs, and it sounds like he will be listed as day-to-day going forward. The rookie will be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday's game versus Atlanta. In the meantime, the 76ers could lean more on Quentim Grimes and Cameron Payne.
