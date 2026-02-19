VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Adds 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Edgecombe provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks.

Edgecombe got off to a strong start in this one, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the first quarter. While he finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer and reached the 20-point threshold for the 13th time this season, the rookie also logged a game-worst six turnovers. On a more positive note, Edgecombe was much more efficient compared to his previous six appearances this month, during which he shot 37.5 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from beyond the arc. He also grabbed at least nine boards for the second time this month.

