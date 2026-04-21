VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Checks back in Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:47pm

Edgecombe (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Edgecombe exited to the locker room early in the third quarter, marking the second time he checked out to go to the back after a hard fall in the first quarter. However, he returned to the court shortly thereafter.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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