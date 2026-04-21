VJ Edgecombe News: Checks back in Tuesday
Edgecombe (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics with 6:39 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Edgecombe exited to the locker room early in the third quarter, marking the second time he checked out to go to the back after a hard fall in the first quarter. However, he returned to the court shortly thereafter.
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