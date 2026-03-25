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VJ Edgecombe News: Chips in 22 points in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Edgecombe finished Wednesday's 157-137 win over the Bulls with 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

It was just the third time in 22 games since the All-Star break that Edgecombe attempted least than 10 field goals, but that was unsurprising given the returns of both Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension). Edgecombe was still productive despite the dip in shots, finishing as the Sixers' third-leading scorer to extend his streak of 20-plus-point games to four. He'll be the 76ers' third option behind Embiid and George, but Edgecombe's offensive ceiling will lower considerably once Tyrese Maxey (finger) is cleared to return.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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