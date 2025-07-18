VJ Edgecombe News: Done for Summer League

Edgecombe (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's Summer League game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Edgecombe's time in the Las Vegas Summer League has come to an end. The Baylor product filled up the stat sheet in his last outing, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block against the Wizards. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has a chance to carve out a significant role right out of the gate in the 2025-26 NBA season.