VJ Edgecombe News: Double-doubles in win

Edgecombe supplied 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs.

Edgecombe exited to the locker room twice after taking a hard fall in the first quarter, but it didn't appear to impact his performance. The rookie became the youngest player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game, leading Philadelphia in both categories. He also tied the game high in steals, marking his second consecutive contest with multiple swipes.