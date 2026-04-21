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VJ Edgecombe News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Edgecombe supplied 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs.

Edgecombe exited to the locker room twice after taking a hard fall in the first quarter, but it didn't appear to impact his performance. The rookie became the youngest player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game, leading Philadelphia in both categories. He also tied the game high in steals, marking his second consecutive contest with multiple swipes.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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