VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Drills six threes in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:41am

Edgecombe amassed 24 points (8-18 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 win over Minnesota.

Edgecombe was dialed in from long range, helping the 76ers to a decisive win over Minnesota. The rookie has now scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games. His six made threes also set a new career high for the Baylor product.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
