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VJ Edgecombe News: Drops 35 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 7:05pm

Edgecombe closed with 35 points (14-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 123-103 loss to the Thunder.

Edgecombe was a one-man wrecking crew for the 76ers, as the team's next-leading scorer was Trendon Watford with 14 points in a blowout loss. The exciting rookie has now eclipsed the 30-point mark three times this season, with two of those performances coming in his past three games. With Tyrese Maxey (finger) sidelined, Edgecombe has become even more of an offensive focal point and should continue to see increased usage until Maxey returns, which isn't expected until the beginning of April at the earliest.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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