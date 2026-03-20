VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Erupts for career-high 38 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Edgecombe posted 38 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 victory over the Kings.

The third overall pick in the 2025 Draft came up big on the road for the Sixers, setting a new career scoring high while Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow) were all in street clothes. Edgecombe has scored in double digits in five of the last six games since returning from a back bruise of his own, averaging 18.7 points, 6.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 threes in 32.7 minutes over that stretch.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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