VJ Edgecombe News: Erupts for career-high 38 in win
Edgecombe posted 38 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 victory over the Kings.
The third overall pick in the 2025 Draft came up big on the road for the Sixers, setting a new career scoring high while Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow) were all in street clothes. Edgecombe has scored in double digits in five of the last six games since returning from a back bruise of his own, averaging 18.7 points, 6.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 threes in 32.7 minutes over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 155 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 128 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More