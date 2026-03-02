VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Fills stat sheet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:39am

Edgecombe registered 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to Boston.

Edgecombe needed 21 shots to score 23 points, but the rookie continues to show he has already adjusted well to life at the next level. Firmly entrenched in a starting role alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, Edgecombe has scored at least 20 points in four of his six appearances since the All-Star break while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. The subpar shooting display was simply an outlier.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
