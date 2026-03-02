VJ Edgecombe News: Fills stat sheet in loss
Edgecombe registered 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to Boston.
Edgecombe needed 21 shots to score 23 points, but the rookie continues to show he has already adjusted well to life at the next level. Firmly entrenched in a starting role alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt, Edgecombe has scored at least 20 points in four of his six appearances since the All-Star break while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. The subpar shooting display was simply an outlier.
