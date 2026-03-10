VJ Edgecombe News: Good to go Tuesday
Edgecombe (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
Edgecombe will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a lumbar contusion. The rookie first-rounder will likely operate in more of an on-ball role Tuesday with Tyrese Maxey (finger) sidelined. Over seven appearances since the All-Star break, Edgecombe has averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.
