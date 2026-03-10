VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Edgecombe (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Edgecombe will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a lumbar contusion. The rookie first-rounder will likely operate in more of an on-ball role Tuesday with Tyrese Maxey (finger) sidelined. Over seven appearances since the All-Star break, Edgecombe has averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
